Ravens' Joe Flacco: No timetable for return

At this stage, there is still not a definite timetable for the return of Flacco (back), ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Flacco has remained off the practice field in training camp due to tightness in his back, and while it was initially thought the QB would need about a week of rest, he has now been sidelined 11 days. On that front, Flacco went for a second opinion on his back last week, with a gradual approach to his return suggested. While coach John Harbaugh acknowledges that it's less than optimal that Flacco is out, the QB's knowledge of (and experience in) the team's offense will assist him once he is able to take the field again. In the meantime, backup Ryan Mallett continues to see added reps helming the Ravens' first-team offense.