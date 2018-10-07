Ravens' Joe Flacco: No touchdowns in OT loss

Flacco completed 29 of 56 passes for 298 yards and an interception while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to Cleveland.

While Flacco came up only two passing yards short of reaching 300 for the third time this season, he failed to guide the offense into the end zone in 70 minutes of action. A solid option in two-quarterback leagues due to his yardage output, the veteran signal caller will look to bounce back on the road in Week 6 against the Titans.