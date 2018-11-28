Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not at practice

Flacco (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco visited with a doctor Monday in an attempt to gain clearance for Wednesday's practice. The meeting apparently didn't bring good news, though coach John Harbaugh insists Flacco is making good progress, per Hensley. Of course, Harbaugh's words need to be taken with a grain of salt, as he's already acknowledged the benefit of depicting uncertainty at quarterback. According to Hensley, Flacco's ongoing absence from practice hints at a third consecutive start for Lamar Jackson, who will prepare for a leaky Atlanta defense that's tied with Cincinnati for worst in the league with 28 touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks, including three on the ground.

More News
Our Latest Stories