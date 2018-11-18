Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not expected to play Sunday

Flacco (hip) is not expected to play against the Bengals on Sunday, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If Flacco doesn't go, Schefter expects first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson to make his first NFL start; however, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports that Jackson will split snaps with veteran Robert Griffin against the Bengals' 32nd-ranked pass defense (313.3 YPG).