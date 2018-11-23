Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not practicing Friday

Flacco (hip) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flacco did not practice at all this week and has not gotten any work in since Week 9, so it's likely he will sit out Sunday for the second straight week. That puts Lamar Jackson in line to remain under center for the Ravens' matchup with the Raiders.

