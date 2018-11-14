Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not practicing to start week

Flacco (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise just a couple days after coach John Harbaugh said the veteran quarterback doesn't need to practice this week in order to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals. Harbaugh also ended any speculation about the team using this hip injury as a convenient excuse for a transition to Lamar Jackson, saying Flacco will definitely get the start if he's deemed healthy enough to play. Last but not least, Harbaugh said the team hasn't made a decision between Jackson or Robert Griffin as the Week 11 starter if Flacco can't go. The situation is unlikely to be settled any earlier than Friday and ultimately may come down to Sunday morning. The light at the end of the tunnel is a home matchup with a Cincinnati team that fired its defensive coordinator Monday after allowing more than 500 yards of offense in three straight games.