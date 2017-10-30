Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not showing concussion symptoms

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco (concussion) isn't showing any symptoms and should have a good chance to play in Sunday's road game against the Titans.

Flacco was removed from Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins after taking a huge hit, and while there's no question he suffered a concussion, it seems his symptoms have cleared up rather quickly. He's still subject to the NFL concussion protocol, which means he'll need to clear a few official hurdles before playing against the Titans. Any kind of practice participation Wednesday would be a good start. It helps that Flacco has three extra days to recover.