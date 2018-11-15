Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Flacco (right hip) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to fellow QB Lamar Jackson (undisclosed issue), who wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of practice. As a result, Robert Griffin was the only-signal caller taking reps at Thursday 's practice. Flacco's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals remains up in the air, though Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com relays that the QB "wasn't using crutches and didn't appear to have any limp" when spotted in the locker room Thursday. Meanwhile, coach John Harbaugh has indicated that Flacco doesn't have to practice in order to play this weekend.
