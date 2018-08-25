Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not suiting up Saturday

Flacco isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game in Miami, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Flacco has fared well this preseason, completing 12 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns across four possessions. Entrenched as the starting quarterback for now, he may not be so lucky in the regular season if there are numerous bumps in the road. In particular, the Ravens traded up to select Lamar Jackson in the first round of this year's draft, a development that put the writing on the wall for the Flacco era in Baltimore.

