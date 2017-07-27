Ravens' Joe Flacco: Nursing back injury

Flacco is preparing to miss three-to-six weeks with a disc issue in his back, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Rapoport added that Flacco is firmly expected to be out at least a week or two. However, given the timing of this injury and his potential four-to-six week timetable for a return, Flacco's availability for Week 1 could be in danger. Only time will tell how long he'll really be out, but the quarterback's absence would obviously be a hefty blow to a team that already lost Dennis Pitta (hip), Kenneth Dixon (knee) and Shareece Wright (knee) to injuries this offseason.

