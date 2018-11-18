Ravens' Joe Flacco: Officially inactive Sunday

Flacco (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

With Flacco out, 2018 first-rounder Lamar Jackson is in line to start at QB for the Ravens on Sunday, while backup Robert Griffin is a candidate to see the field in certain situations. Looking ahead, ESPN's Jamison Hensley relays that Flacco will not require surgery to address his hip issue. Additionally, though the veteran signal-caller could also potentially sit out next week's contest against the Raiders, Flacco is not expected to miss time beyond that.

