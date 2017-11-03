Ravens' Joe Flacco: Officially listed as questionable

Flacco (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after logging full practice participation throughout the week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco wasn't showing any symptoms from the concussion he suffered during last Thursday's 40-0 win over Miami. The veteran quarterback's full practice participation supports the notion he's healthy, but the Ravens nonetheless opted to make Flacco one of the 12 players listed as questionable on the final injury report. Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back) also are listed as questionable but excepected to play.