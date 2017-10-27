Ravens' Joe Flacco: Out for remainder of game
Flacco (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Just before halftime, Flacco slid to the ground at the tail end of a third-down run when he was illegally hit by linebacker Kiko Alonso, knocking off the quarterback's helmet in the process. He was immediately taken back to the locker room, leaving Ryan Mallett to take over under center for the remainder of the game. Flacco will now enter concussion protocol testing -- which he will have to pass before he can take the field again. Look for more updates on his status to come next week when the Ravens resume practice.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Passes for 186 yards in Week 7 loss•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Awful again in overtime defeat•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Finally breaks interception streak•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Extends interception streak•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Completely ineffective in blowout•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...