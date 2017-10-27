Ravens' Joe Flacco: Out for remainder of game

Flacco (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Just before halftime, Flacco slid to the ground at the tail end of a third-down run when he was illegally hit by linebacker Kiko Alonso, knocking off the quarterback's helmet in the process. He was immediately taken back to the locker room, leaving Ryan Mallett to take over under center for the remainder of the game. Flacco will now enter concussion protocol testing -- which he will have to pass before he can take the field again. Look for more updates on his status to come next week when the Ravens resume practice.