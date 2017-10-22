Ravens' Joe Flacco: Passes for 186 yards in Week 7 loss

Flacco completed 27 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a TD in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Flacco's day also included three fumbles (none lost) and he was sacked a season-high five times by the Vikings defense. He'll look to bounce back from consecutive losses in short order on Thursday when the Ravens take on the Dolphins at home. The quick turnaround is less than optimal, however, with the team's top three wideouts -- Mike Wallace (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) all banged up.

