Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practices fully, but listed as questionable

The Ravens list Flacco (right hip) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Flacco was listed as a full practice participant all week, so he'll presumably be available this weekend. In any case, assuming he's in uniform Sunday, he's be in line to back up Lamar Jackson, who has been confirmed as the Ravens' Week 15 starting QB.

More News
Our Latest Stories