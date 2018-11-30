Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing for second straight day
Flacco (hip) practiced Friday for the second straight day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
While Flacco was able to suit up Friday, the report indicates he "is clearly not at full strength" and "limped while walking onto the practice field." As such, he could be ready to return to action at some point in the near future, but it seems unlikely he will be ready to go this week.
