Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing for third straight day

Flacco (hip) practiced Friday for the third straight day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco was able to practice all three days this week for the first time since injuring his hip in Week 9, but according to the report, "he appears to have a slight hitch when he moves around" and "from the eyeball test...still looks to be a week away from playing." The Ravens will provide an official update on Flacco's status after Friday's practice concludes, but signs are pointing to Lamar Jackson remaining under center in Week 14.

