Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing fully
Flacco (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Flacco said he felt good at the end of practice, just six days after suffering a concussion in a 40-0 win over the Dolphins. He's technically still in the NFL's concussion protocol, but everything suggests he'll be cleared for Sunday's game in Tennessee. With Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (concussion) also on track to play, Flacco should have all of his key targets available for the first time since Week 5.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Not showing concussion symptoms•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Reportedly feeling better•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Out for remainder of game•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Passes for 186 yards in Week 7 loss•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Awful again in overtime defeat•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...