Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing fully

Flacco (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Flacco said he felt good at the end of practice, just six days after suffering a concussion in a 40-0 win over the Dolphins. He's technically still in the NFL's concussion protocol, but everything suggests he'll be cleared for Sunday's game in Tennessee. With Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (concussion) also on track to play, Flacco should have all of his key targets available for the first time since Week 5.