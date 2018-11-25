Ravens' Joe Flacco: Preparing to practice Tuesday

Flacco (hip) plans to return to practice Tuesday, a source told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Flacco has already been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, affording rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson a second consecutive start. The veteran's impending return to practice suggests the two weeks of rest have been beneficial, but La Canfora notes that the Ravens have given Flacco no assurances he'll reclaim starting duties in Week 13 in Atlanta if cleared to play. In addition to needing to prove he's close to 100 percent in practice during the upcoming week, Flacco's standing on the depth chart may hinge on how well (or poorly) Jackson performs this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories