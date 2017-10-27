Ravens' Joe Flacco: Questionable to return
Flacco is in concussion protocol and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Flacco took a vicious hit from linebacker Kiko Alonso that sent his helmet flying as he was sliding to the ground at the end of a run. He was immediately taken back to the locker room, leaving Ryan Mallett as the signal caller until further notice. Look for more updates to come once information is made available.
