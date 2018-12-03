Ravens' Joe Flacco: Ready to ramp up practice work
Flacco (hip) will increase his practice workload in the coming days, with a decision on medical clearance likely waiting until the end of the week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Regardless of whether he's already made a decision, coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the value in not revealing his preference between Flacco and Lamar Jackson as the starter at quarterback. There was no decision to make last week because Flacco didn't have medical clearance, but it sounds as if the 33-year-old has a real shot to be available for Week 14 in Kansas City. Harbaugh has mentioned the possibility of using both quarterbacks, in which case Flacco might replace Jackson for obvious passing situations.
