Ravens' Joe Flacco: Remains out of practice
Flacco (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco would have a shot to return for Sunday's game against Oakland, though the soft matchup points toward a cautious approach. The Ravens seem to be headed for another week with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but the prognosis could change if Flacco returns to practice Thursday or Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...