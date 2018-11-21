Ravens' Joe Flacco: Remains out of practice

Flacco (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Coach John Harbaugh said Flacco would have a shot to return for Sunday's game against Oakland, though the soft matchup points toward a cautious approach. The Ravens seem to be headed for another week with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but the prognosis could change if Flacco returns to practice Thursday or Friday.

