Ravens' Joe Flacco: Remains out of practice
Flacco (hip) didn't take part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Unless Flacco gets some work in behind the scenes Friday, he'll have gone the entire week without taking any practice reps. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Flacco could still play Sunday against the Bengals even if he doesn't practice beforehand, but the chances of that actually happening seem minimal. If Flacco is in fact ruled out this week, either Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin would get his first start of 2018.
