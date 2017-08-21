Ravens' Joe Flacco: Return date still uncertain
According to coach John Harbaugh, the earliest Flacco (back) could begin practicing again is Aug. 27, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.
Flacco was ruled out of practice this week, leaving the day after Saturday's third preseason game against the Bills as the first possible date for him to finally take the field. Because of a back problem, Flacco has remained sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason. Although it's already been determined that Flacco won't play in a exhibition contest, the Ravens are planning to have him available for Week 1. If Flacco is able to start practicing Aug. 27, he'd have two weeks to prepare for Baltimore's season opener versus the Bengals.
