Ravens' Joe Flacco: Ruled out for Sunday

Flacco (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's interesting to see Flacco officially ruled out after he was listed as 'doubtful' the previous week. It may be related to the matchup rather than indicative of a setback, considering the Ravens faced a potential playoff team (Cincinnati) last week and will now play host to the woeful Raiders. Whatever the case, Lamar Jackson is set to make another start as the centerpiece of a run-heavy gameplan, while Flacco will hope to return for Week 13 in Atlanta.