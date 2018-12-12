Ravens' Joe Flacco: Set for full practice
Coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco (hip) would practice fully Wednesday and will face no restrictions as he returns to action in a backup role Sunday against the Buccaneers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Flacco ready to go after missing the Ravens' prior four games with a strained right hip, Harbaugh was finally forced to make a tough decision between Flacco and Lamar Jackson as his starting quarterback. To little surprise, Jackson was named the Week 15 starter after sparking a dormant rushing attack and leading the Ravens to wins in three of their last four contests. Jackson could still use some polish as a passer -- he's completed only 58.4 percent of his throws for 6.8 yards per attempt, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season -- but Flacco (61.2 percent, 6.5 YPA, 12:4 TD:INT in nine games) doesn't represent a major upgrade on that front. There's a possibility that Harbaugh could rotate Flacco in for a few snaps per game to keep opposing defenses guessing, but the veteran likely won't see enough involvement to warrant a lineup spot even in most two-quarterback formats.
