Ravens' Joe Flacco: Set to play Sunday

Flacco (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is slated to start the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In addition to practicing fully throughout the week, Flacco apparently passed through the concussion protocol after being diagnosed with the head injury upon exiting the Week 8 win over the Dolphins. Unless Flacco's concussion symptoms suddenly resurface shortly before game time, the Ravens shouldn't have to alter their game plan dramatically with their franchise quarterback in the fold. Flacco, who has thrown six touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games while averaging a lowly 161.2 passing yards per outing for the season, should still be viewed as a lower-tier fantasy option at the position.