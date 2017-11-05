Ravens' Joe Flacco: Set to play Sunday
Flacco (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is slated to start the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In addition to practicing fully throughout the week, Flacco apparently passed through the concussion protocol after being diagnosed with the head injury upon exiting the Week 8 win over the Dolphins. Unless Flacco's concussion symptoms suddenly resurface shortly before game time, the Ravens shouldn't have to alter their game plan dramatically with their franchise quarterback in the fold. Flacco, who has thrown six touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games while averaging a lowly 161.2 passing yards per outing for the season, should still be viewed as a lower-tier fantasy option at the position.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Injury report update: Jameis good to go
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...