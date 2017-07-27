Ravens' Joe Flacco: Shouldn't be sidelined for long

Team doctors told Flacco (back) that a week of rest could calm down his back injury, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

It was previously reported that Flacco -- who injured his back weightlifting -- could be looking at a three-to-six week timetable for a return in the worst-case scenario. However, the quarterback recently underwent an MRI and it appears his injury might not be as bad as initially thought. In fact, he could be back in time for the end of training camp. For now, though, look for Ryan Mallett to open training camp Thursday morning as the Ravens' No. 1 signal-caller.