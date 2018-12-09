Ravens' Joe Flacco: Sticks on inactive list
Flacco (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Despite advancing to full practice participation Friday and expressing confidence in the health of his right hip, Flacco will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. The choice to make Flacco inactive might just be the coaching staff passing the buck on the tough decision of demoting Flacco the No. 2 role behind Lamar Jackson, who has guided the Ravens to a 3-0 record in the veteran's stead. Jackson will face his stiffest test to date against the 10-2 Chiefs, so if the rookie can generate an upset on the road or at least keep the Ravens competitive, it stands to reason that he'll stick in the starting role Week 15 against the Buccaneers regardless of Flacco's health. Assuming no setbacks in practice during the upcoming week, Flacco will have a good chance to at least serve as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Robert Griffin for that contest.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Confident in health, but status TBD•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still up in the air•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still needs medical clearance•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Looks better, not expected to start•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will remain limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14