Ravens' Joe Flacco: Sticks on inactive list

Flacco (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Despite advancing to full practice participation Friday and expressing confidence in the health of his right hip, Flacco will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. The choice to make Flacco inactive might just be the coaching staff passing the buck on the tough decision of demoting Flacco the No. 2 role behind Lamar Jackson, who has guided the Ravens to a 3-0 record in the veteran's stead. Jackson will face his stiffest test to date against the 10-2 Chiefs, so if the rookie can generate an upset on the road or at least keep the Ravens competitive, it stands to reason that he'll stick in the starting role Week 15 against the Buccaneers regardless of Flacco's health. Assuming no setbacks in practice during the upcoming week, Flacco will have a good chance to at least serve as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Robert Griffin for that contest.