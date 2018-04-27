Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still expected to start
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said first-round selection Lamar Jackson will have "a chance to develop" while learning behind Flacco.
Baltimore's decision to trade up for Jackson leaves Flacco on shaky ground for the future, though it probably won't threaten his status as the Week 1 starter for 2018. He's coming off back-to-back seasons averaging less than 6.5 yards per pass attempt, and he has non-guaranteed base salaries of $18.5 million for 2019 and $20.25 million for 2020, per OverTheCap. Harbaugh hinted that the Ravens plan to roll with Flacco as their starter for at least one more year, but the offseason additions of Jackson and Robert Griffin suggest the 33-year-old will have a shorter leash than he did in the past. Baltimore has prioritized pass-catching talent this offseason, signing wideouts John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead, then drafting tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall. The offensive line remains concerning, with apparent holes at center and right tackle.
