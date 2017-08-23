Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still has plenty of time

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said he is comfortable with Flacco's (back) timeline for a return to practice, adding that the veteran quarterback still has plenty of time to prepare for Week 1 against the Bengals, freelance NFL reporter Jason La Canforareports.

Head coach John Harbaugh already ruled Flacco out of practice until at least Sunday, which is the day after the Ravens play their third preseason game. The expectation all along has been that Flacco will sit out the entire preseason but return to practice with enough time to prepare for Week 1. It isn't yet clear if he's actually expected to practice next week, as the Ravens could hold him out for another 10 or 11 days and still give him a full week of practice leading up to the regular-season opener. Timelines for passing-down back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) and No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) are even murkier than Flacco's.