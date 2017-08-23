Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still has plenty of time
Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said he is comfortable with Flacco's (back) timeline for a return to practice, adding that the veteran quarterback still has plenty of time to prepare for Week 1 against the Bengals, freelance NFL reporter Jason La Canforareports.
Head coach John Harbaugh already ruled Flacco out of practice until at least Sunday, which is the day after the Ravens play their third preseason game. The expectation all along has been that Flacco will sit out the entire preseason but return to practice with enough time to prepare for Week 1. It isn't yet clear if he's actually expected to practice next week, as the Ravens could hold him out for another 10 or 11 days and still give him a full week of practice leading up to the regular-season opener. Timelines for passing-down back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) and No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) are even murkier than Flacco's.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Return date still uncertain•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will not practice this week•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Won't play in preseason, but expected to start Week 1•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: No timetable for return•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Gets second opinion on back•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Heading in right direction•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...