Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still has starting job

Coach John Harbaugh suggested Flacco will continue to start at quarterback after a Week 10 bye, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flacco had been enjoying one of his better seasons prior to his struggles the past two weeks in losses to Carolina and Pittsburgh. The Ravens aren't quite ready to make the switch to Lamar Jackson, but they could reassess if they fall out of the wild-card race in the AFC. A home loss to Cincinnati in Week 11 would put the team in an awfully tough position.