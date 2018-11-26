Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still needs clearance to practice
Flacco (hip) hasn't been cleared to practice and is expected to see a hip specialist this week, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
A different report suggests Flacco plans to resume practicing Tuesday, and while that may in fact be the case, he apparently hasn't been cleared to return. It will be an interesting week in Baltimore if the 33-year-old makes it back to practice, with coach John Harbaugh already saying he has no intention to announce his starter for Week 13 in Atlanta. The team has won back-to-back games starting Lamar Jackson, who has balanced out three interceptions with 180 rushing yards. Just as important as his own rushing production, Jackson's presence has played a major role in the emergence of rookie running back Gus Edwards. Flacco might be the better choice in obvious passing situations, but the Ravens haven't had much luck running the ball without Jackson on the field.
