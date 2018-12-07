Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still needs medical clearance

Despite being a full participant in Friday's practice, Flacco (hip) still hasn't gained medical clearance to play in a game, though it could happen before Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the possibility of a scenario in which Flacco is activated to replace Robert Griffin as the No. 2 quarterback while Lamar Jackson retains the starting job. All of the Ravens beat reports agree that the rookie is on track for at least one more start, coming off three consecutive victories against weak opponents. Harbaugh has yet to state his plan and may even choose not to announce a starter until right before Sunday's 1 PM EST kickoff in Kansas City.