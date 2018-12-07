Ravens' Joe Flacco: Still up in the air
Flacco (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
Despite closing out the week as a full practice participant, Flacco still needs to gain clearance from the medical staff before he can be active for a game. He'd likely be filling a backup role Sunday, as the Ravens have won three consecutive games utilizing a run-heavy offense with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Coach John Harbaugh at one point mentioned the possibility of splitting snaps between his two QBs, but he didn't bring up the idea this week. The Ravens haven't actually named a starter and may wait until Sunday morning to do so.
