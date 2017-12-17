Ravens' Joe Flacco: Thrives for third straight week
Flacco completed 26 of 42 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for three yards and another score, in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.
Flacco's three best passing yardage totals of the season have all occurred the past three weeks, a stretch in which he's also produced three of his five multi-touchdown games this season. The Ravens finally seem to have find a reasonable balance between taking shots downfield and settling for checkdowns, though the recent outburst admittedly has coincided with a favorable stretch of matchups. Flacco gets another soft opponent in a Week 16 home game against the Colts, albeit with the possibility of weather impacting the game.
