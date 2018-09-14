Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws for 375 yards in loss
Flacco completed 32 of 55 passes for 375 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday. He also gained eight yards on three rushes and lost a fumble.
The veteran quarterback was guilty of three miscues overall, but with the Ravens playing catch-up for the entirety of the contest, he still put up a very palatable fantasy line. Flacco connected with nine different pass catchers overall and hit Mark Andrews and John Brown for one- and 21-yard touchdowns, respectively. However, his first-quarter interception in his own territory ultimately led to a Bengals touchdown. Meanwhile, his fumble on the Ravens' 20-yard line with 2:52 remaining and the deficit down to just eight points ultimately sealed Baltimore's fate by enabling a field goal that put the contest out of reach. Flacco will look to bounce back against the Broncos in a Week 3 home matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.