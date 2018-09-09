Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws three touchdowns
Flacco completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo.
Lamar Jackson might be the future in Baltimore, but Flacco looks like he's ready to push it off for a while. Baltimore has struggled with providing Flacco with quality receivers in recent seasons. On Sunday, Flacco connected with three new targets on scores. He has some tough matchups against the Bengals and Broncos coming up, but maybe a new collection of targets is just what Flacco needed to rekindle his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...