Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws three touchdowns

Flacco completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo.

Lamar Jackson might be the future in Baltimore, but Flacco looks like he's ready to push it off for a while. Baltimore has struggled with providing Flacco with quality receivers in recent seasons. On Sunday, Flacco connected with three new targets on scores. He has some tough matchups against the Bengals and Broncos coming up, but maybe a new collection of targets is just what Flacco needed to rekindle his career.