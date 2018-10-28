Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws two interceptions in loss

Flacco completed 22 of 39 passing attempts for 192 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina. He added 14 rushing yards on two carries.

Flacco completed six of his first seven attempts en route an Alex Collins touchdown on the first drive of the day, but completed just half of his attempts after that and finished with his lowest yardage total of the year. Halfway through the season, the Delaware product has completed 187 of 303 passing attempts for 2,067 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He'll try and rebound at home Week 9 against Pittsburgh, against whom he passed for 363 yards and two scores in Week 4.