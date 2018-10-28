Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws two interceptions in loss
Flacco completed 22 of 39 passing attempts for 192 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina. He added 14 rushing yards on two carries.
Flacco completed six of his first seven attempts en route an Alex Collins touchdown on the first drive of the day, but completed just half of his attempts after that and finished with his lowest yardage total of the year. Halfway through the season, the Delaware product has completed 187 of 303 passing attempts for 2,067 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He'll try and rebound at home Week 9 against Pittsburgh, against whom he passed for 363 yards and two scores in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...