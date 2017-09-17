Ravens' Joe Flacco: Throws two touchdown passes in win
Flacco completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.
After throwing for just 121 yards in Week 1, it was encouraging to see Flacco air it out a bit more against the Browns. The Ravens are likely to rely on their defense and running game most weeks, which isn't a favorable fantasy formula for any quarterback. However, while Flacco's upside is clearly capped, he's now turned in consecutive serviceable weeks to start 2017. Additionally, after missing the majority of training camp and all of the preseason, the 32-year-old veteran hasn't shown much rust. Baltimore travels to Jacksonville to face an improved Jaguars defense in Week 3.
