Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses touchdown in season debut

Flacco completed nine of 17 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

While much of the talk around Flacco in recent months has been his knee and back injuries, it's easy to forget that the statuesque passer has been pretty average since former offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak skipped town three years ago. While his completion percentage has improved, his touchdown-to-interception ratio and yards per attempt have taken dives. Flacco benefited from a 46-yard catch-and-run from Jeremy Maclin and a few quick passes to Danny Woodhead on Sunday. Look for the Ravens to lean heavily on the run and quick timing passes this season in an effort to get Flacco back on track.