Ravens' Joe Flacco: Two touchdowns, two interceptions Sunday

Flacco (concussion) completed 34 of 52 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Tennessee.

Both of Flacco's touchdowns came during a failed fourth-quarter comeback attempt. He connected with Javorius Allen from three yards out with 8:56 to play and added a one-yard score to Mike Wallace in the final minute. Flacco's season touchdown-to-interception ratio is still an ugly 8:10.