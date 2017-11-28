Ravens' Joe Flacco: Underwhelming in win

Flacco completed 20 of 32 passes for 141 yards and rushed six times for 42 yards in Monday night's 23-16 win over the Texans.

Flacco's passing output was expectedly mild, as Baltimore's vanilla offense has seen him average just 5.35 yards per attempt this season. While he fell below that mark Monday and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time since Week 6, his 42 rushing yards helped compensate for that missing production. In fact, Flacco has only rushed for more yards once in 149 career regular-season outings. Next up for the quarterback in another home matchup, as the Lions visit in Week 13.