Ravens' Joe Flacco: Uneven 2018 season

Flacco appeared in nine games in 2018, completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions before suffering a hip injury and ultimately being replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens' selection of Jackson in the first round of the 2018 draft signaled the end of the Flacco era in Baltimore, but it wasn't clear when exactly the changing of the guard would happen. Flacco kept the job out of camp and started out strong by completing 64.3 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and two picks to lead the Ravens to a 3-1 record to begin the year. He backslid after that point, however, seeing his completion percentage drop to 58.7 and notching a 4:4 TD:INT ratio in his next four outings before suffering a hip injury. Jackson took over from there and led the Ravens to their first division crown since 2012 and it looks like the future is now in Baltimore. With that, and with Flacco's significant 2019 salary of $18.5 million, it seems that he will be in a different uniform come September.