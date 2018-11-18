Ravens' Joe Flacco: Unlikely to require hip surgery
Flacco, who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals and is highly unlikely to play, isn't expected to require surgery to address his right hip injury, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.
Surgery almost certainly would have spelled an end to Flacco's season, but the Ravens are apparently optimistic that the veteran signal-caller's injury isn't nearly that severe. According to the report, Flacco "should be ready" to go within the next week or two, though his availability for the Ravens' subsequent Nov. 25 against the Raiders would likely hinge on what he's able to do in practices beforehand. After missing all of the Ravens' practice this week, Flacco will cede his first start since 2015 to rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson, who is expected to see the bulk of the snaps behind center. Coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility earlier in the week that he could use both of his active quarterbacks in the contest, so backup Robert Griffin may also be in store for some light snaps, presumably on passing downs.
