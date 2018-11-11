Ravens' Joe Flacco: Viewed as day-to-day

Flacco was recently spotted in the Baltimore area using crutches while he contends with a hip injury, but the Ravens view him as day-to-day rather than week-to-week heading into their next game Nov. 18 against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that there's a good chance Flacco will be available to play against Cincinnati if he takes part in practice following the team's Week 10 bye, but the Ravens remain unsure if the quarterback will be ready to go when the team resumes practice. Though more clarity on Flacco's outlook should come by the middle of the week, Baltimore will almost certainly prepare rookie Lamar Jackson for a possible starting assignment by getting him more reps with the first-team offense in practice. Even if Flacco gains clearance to play by next weekend, there's a decent chance Jackson takes on an enhanced role on offense if the hip injury further limits Flacco's already below-average mobility.