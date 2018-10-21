Ravens' Joe Flacco: Watches comeback bid fall short

Flacco completed 23 of 39 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints. He added a four-yard run during the contest.

Flacco marched the Ravens down the field in a bid to tie the game during Sunday's closing moments, finding John Brown up the sideline for a 14-yard score with just seconds remaining. A Justin Tucker missed PAT led Baltimore to coming up short. After a pair of so-so performances over the past two weeks, Flacco rebounded on Sunday for his fourth multi-score game of the season. Making it five will be a challenge next Sunday against a top-10 Panthers pass defense currently holding opposing quarterbacks to a 88.7 rating on the season