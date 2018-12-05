Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will remain limited Wednesday

Coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco (hip) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though it's expected the quarterback will increase his workload relative to what he was able to do last week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Idle since Nov. 4 with the right hip injury, Flacco returned to practice in a limited fashion last Thursday and repeated the activity Friday before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's eventual 26-16 win over the Falcons. Flacco looks like a decent bet to upgrade to full participation in practice by Friday and gain medical clearance to play in the Ravens' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs, though he may be forced to handle a backup role for the first time in his NFL career. Before getting hurt, Flacco had averaged just 6.5 yards per target and completed only 61.2 percent of his passes through the Ravens' first nine games while leading the team to a 4-5 record. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has since stepped in as the starter and led the team to three consecutive wins largely through his work on the ground (54 carries for 265 yards), as he's fared similarly to Flacco as a passer (60 percent completion rate, 7.0 YPA).