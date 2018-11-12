Ravens' Joe Flacco: Will start Sunday if healthy
Flacco (hip) is still getting treatment and will start Sunday's game against the Bengals if he is healthy enough to play, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh essentially shut down rumors about the Ravens using Flacco's hip injury as a convenient excuse to take a look at Lamar Jackson. It appears the 33-year-old truly is dealing with a considerable injury -- one serious enough to warrant the use of crutches over the weekend. There was also a report last week about surgery being an option, but it now seems the Ravens are taking a day-by-day approach with optimism the hip injury will heal on its own. As if the situation weren't tricky enough, Harbaugh said Jackson and Robert Griffin are both candidates to get the Week 11 start if Flacco can't play, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
