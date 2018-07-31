Ravens' Joe Flacco: Won't play in HOF Game

Flacco won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore reports.

Flacco has reportedly been excellent through the first two weeks of training camp, perhaps drawing motivation from his team's decision to draft Lamar Jackson at the end of the first round in April. A new group of wide receivers also seems to be helping, with Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead replacing Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro. While he may eventually find his job in danger, Flacco is locked in as the Week 1 starter and doesn't figure to get a ton of playing time this preseason. Jackson, Robert Griffin and Josh Woodrum will handle the quarterback reps during Thursday's exhibition in Canton.